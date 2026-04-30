Wall To Wall Group AB: Wall To Wall Group Interim Report Q1 2026

Seasonally slow start with clearly stronger activity towards the end of the quarter

Improved results driven by lower costs and improved margins

Improved profitability expected as volume increases

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

SEK million 1 January 2026

-31 March

2026 1 January 2025

-31 March

2025 1 January 2025

-31 December

2025 1 April 2025

-31 March

2026 Net revenue 190.9 204.1 820.2 807.0 Adjusted EBITDA 18.1 13.5 85.1 89.7 Adjusted EBITDA-marginal, % 9.5% 6.6% 10.4% 11.1% Adjusted EBITA 3.5 -1.4 25.0 29.8 Adjusted EBITA-marginal, % 1.8% -0.7% 3.0% 3.7% Operating profit (EBIT) 0.2 -26.6 -251.0 -224.2 Net earnings -2.6 -31.1 -277.7 -249.3 Net debt 287.3 202.1 244.2 287.3 Adjusted EBITDA R12 92.3 87.6 88.9 92.3 Net debt/adjusted EBITDA R12 3.1 2.3 2.7 3.1 Average No. of shares outstanding in the period, before and after dilution 13,366,923 13,511,604 13,468,943 13,409,922 No. of shares outstanding at

end of period 13,710,381 13,817,291 13,710,381 13,710,381 Treasury shares 357,851 320,532 328,351 357,851 Basic and diluted earnings per share by average number of shares, SEK -0.19 -2.30 -20.62 -18.59

CEO André Strömgrens comments

Seasonally slow start with clearly stronger activity towards the end of the quarter

Improved results driven by lower costs and improved margins

Improved profitability expected as volume increases

INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH

The Group's net revenue amounted to SEK 190.9 million (204.1), adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 18.1 million (13.5) and adjusted EBITA to SEK 3.5 million (-1.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA-margin of 1.8 (-0.7)%. On a pro forma and currency-adjusted basis, net revenue decreased 8.7% while adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 3.5 million (0.5), corresponding to a margin of 1.8 (0.2)%. Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -24.2 million (-5.6).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 0.2 million (-26.6) and was impacted in the prior year by items affecting comparability.

The Group's net profit amounted to SEK -2.6 million (-31.1)

The Group's earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.19 (-2.30)

OUTLOOK

The market continues to be characterized by caution, but also by pent-up investment needs among property owners that will need to be addressed. The need for measures has been deferred but not cancelled. With a lower cost base, improved structure and gradually higher activity, the Group is better positioned to convert recovery and growth into improved profitability. Expectations remain that providing higher net sales, some ten percentage points higher than current levels, a double-digit EBITA margin can be achieved as a step towards the long-term profitability goal.

For full interim report, see appendix.

Contacts

Johan Wewel, CFO

+46 735 073 576

johan.wewel@walltowallgroup.com

This information is information that Wall To Wall Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 08:00 CEST.