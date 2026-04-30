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WKN: A3CTAK | ISIN: SE0016075246 | Ticker-Symbol: 250
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:09
2,670 Euro
+1,91 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
WALL TO WALL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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WALL TO WALL GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,73010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
26 Leser
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Wall To Wall Group AB: Wall To Wall Group Interim Report Q1 2026

  • Seasonally slow start with clearly stronger activity towards the end of the quarter
  • Improved results driven by lower costs and improved margins
  • Improved profitability expected as volume increases

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

SEK million1 January 2026
-31 March
2026		1 January 2025
-31 March
2025		1 January 2025
-31 December
2025		1 April 2025
-31 March
2026
Net revenue190.9204.1820.2807.0
Adjusted EBITDA18.113.585.189.7
Adjusted EBITDA-marginal, %9.5%6.6%10.4%11.1%
Adjusted EBITA3.5-1.425.029.8
Adjusted EBITA-marginal, %1.8%-0.7%3.0%3.7%
Operating profit (EBIT)0.2-26.6-251.0-224.2
Net earnings-2.6-31.1-277.7-249.3
Net debt287.3202.1244.2287.3
Adjusted EBITDA R1292.387.688.992.3
Net debt/adjusted EBITDA R123.12.32.73.1
Average No. of shares outstanding in the period, before and after dilution13,366,92313,511,60413,468,94313,409,922
No. of shares outstanding at
end of period		13,710,38113,817,29113,710,38113,710,381
Treasury shares357,851320,532328,351357,851
Basic and diluted earnings per share by average number of shares, SEK-0.19-2.30-20.62-18.59

CEO André Strömgrens comments

  • Seasonally slow start with clearly stronger activity towards the end of the quarter
  • Improved results driven by lower costs and improved margins
  • Improved profitability expected as volume increases

INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH

  • The Group's net revenue amounted to SEK 190.9 million (204.1), adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 18.1 million (13.5) and adjusted EBITA to SEK 3.5 million (-1.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA-margin of 1.8 (-0.7)%. On a pro forma and currency-adjusted basis, net revenue decreased 8.7% while adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 3.5 million (0.5), corresponding to a margin of 1.8 (0.2)%. Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -24.2 million (-5.6).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 0.2 million (-26.6) and was impacted in the prior year by items affecting comparability.
  • The Group's net profit amounted to SEK -2.6 million (-31.1)
  • The Group's earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.19 (-2.30)

OUTLOOK

The market continues to be characterized by caution, but also by pent-up investment needs among property owners that will need to be addressed. The need for measures has been deferred but not cancelled. With a lower cost base, improved structure and gradually higher activity, the Group is better positioned to convert recovery and growth into improved profitability. Expectations remain that providing higher net sales, some ten percentage points higher than current levels, a double-digit EBITA margin can be achieved as a step towards the long-term profitability goal.

For full interim report, see appendix.

Contacts
Johan Wewel, CFO
+46 735 073 576
johan.wewel@walltowallgroup.com

This information is information that Wall To Wall Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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