Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 09:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascendion Recognized Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness for the Third Consecutive Year

BENGALURU, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, has been recognized among the Top 50 of India's Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness 2026: Companies That Care, marking its third consecutive year on the list.

The Great Place To Work recognition is based on employee feedback and evaluates the level and extent to which organizations prioritize workforce well-being. Ascendion's continued inclusion reflects sustained commitment and execution of its workplace practices.

This recognition highlights Ascendion's structured approach to employee well-being, including health programs, mental wellness resources, flexible work models, and policies integrated into everyday work. These efforts span physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being and have been expanded over time to remain aligned with how employees work and engage today.

"Well-being at Ascendion is not a reactive program. It is built into how the organization operates. Support for our employees is embedded in our policies, processes, and day-to-day practices. That consistency enables our people to perform and adapt over the long term. Being recognized for three consecutive years indicates that these efforts are sustained and effective," said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Ascendion.

This recognition places Ascendion among organizations setting measurable standards for workplace well-being and long-term employee support.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is an AI-native software engineering disruptor helping businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with enterprise clients across North America, the UK, Europe, and APAC to solve complex challenges in data, experience design, software product engineering, and workforce transformation. Powered by expert engineers, thousands of AI agents, and our Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) method, we deliver measurable outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Learn more at ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI, AAVA, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life, Enterprise PlatformsAI, Data & InsightsAI, ExperienceAI, GCCAI, OperationsAI, Platform EngineeringAI, ProductAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion. AAVA is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969911/PR_Banners.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916858/Ascendion_Primary_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascendion-recognized-among-indias-top-50-best-workplaces-in-health--wellness-for-the-third-consecutive-year-302758518.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.