Spain and Portugal are 53% less exposed to gas price volatility than they were three years ago, according to a new report from Positive Money. Spain The report Towards Cheaper Electricity, produced by Positive Money, examines how the energy transition is reshaping electricity prices across Europe, with a particular focus on the role of renewable energy in reducing dependence on gas and limiting exposure to volatile energy markets. According to the study, the European Union remains heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels, leaving it vulnerable to price shocks and geopolitical instability. Recent ...

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