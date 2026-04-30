Loans total CHF 113.7 million

Eldridge Real Estate Credit, the real estate investing strategy of Eldridge Capital Management ("Eldridge"), today announced three loans, totaling CHF 113.7 million, to LIKA for the development of residential-led properties across Switzerland. These loans mark Eldridge's entrance into the Swiss market, building on its existing operations across the US, UK, and Europe.

Since formation in 2012, LIKA has delivered more than 200 buildings throughout Switzerland, providing expertise across the entire real estate life cycle including project development, construction, and portfolio management. LIKA has successfully completed 54 projects, with 10 projects currently under construction and an additional 18 under development.

"We are excited to partner with LIKA whose strong relationships, deep operational and construction expertise, and long-standing experience makes them an exceptional sponsor for our inaugural investments in Switzerland," said Nikos Yerolemou-Ennsgraber, Senior Director at Eldridge Capital Management. "Switzerland offers what we see as a highly attractive environment and significant opportunity for Eldridge to expand our footprint. We believe the stable, well-regulated real estate landscape and growing need for large-ticket financing creates a compelling moment to enter the market."

The three developments are uniquely positioned to meet residential [and commercial] demand in highly desirable locations across Switzerland:

Celerina: 12 luxury secondary home residences situated adjacent to St. Moritz, widely renowned as one of the world's prime Alpine locations. Eight of the residences are pre-sold or reserved.

12 luxury secondary home residences situated adjacent to St. Moritz, widely renowned as one of the world's prime Alpine locations. Eight of the residences are pre-sold or reserved. Lugano: 52 residential units and 11 commercial units featuring panoramic views of Lake Lugano near the Swiss-Italian border.

52 residential units and 11 commercial units featuring panoramic views of Lake Lugano near the Swiss-Italian border. Zug: 34 apartments and six commercial units located next to Lake Ageri, offering unobstructed and picturesque views.

"We are extremely proud to initiate our partnership with Eldridge with these three exciting projects and this will be the start of much more to come," said Esat Likaj, Founder and CEO of LIKA. "We are glad to have secured development financing for this schemes in various cantons from such a strong and respected institution as Eldridge. This financing underscores their confidence in our long-term partnership and marks an important step toward expanding our presence in Switzerland. With demand for residential schemes continuing to be strong in Switzerland, we believe these projects are exceptionally well-positioned to deliver further premier developments that will set new standards for modern living."

Eldridge Real Estate Credit is focused on investing opportunities including term, construction, transitional, and special situation opportunities across the capital structure. The platform has originated over $12 billion in loans, leveraging an experienced team with a disciplined approach seeking to create long-term value.

The deal was introduced by Portelet Advisory.

About Eldridge

Eldridge is an asset management and insurance holding company with over $70 billion in assets under management that consists of two divisions: Eldridge Capital Management and Eldridge Wealth Solutions. Eldridge Capital Management, through its subsidiaries, focuses on four investment strategies diversified credit, GP solutions, real estate credit, and sports entertainment. Eldridge Real Estate Credit is the brand name for the real estate credit team at Cain that joined Eldridge Capital Management, LLC as of June 2025. Eldridge Wealth Solutions, an insurance and retirement solutions platform, is comprised of Eldridge's wholly owned insurance companies, Security Benefit and Everly Life. Eldridge is wholly owned by Eldridge Industries. To learn more, visit www.eldridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430101779/en/

Contacts:

Media:

EldridgePR@prosek.com