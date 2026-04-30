DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAA LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.2392 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 735306 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN LEI Code: 969500MKFIAAE4CE2C56 Sequence No.: 425788 EQS News ID: 2318644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)