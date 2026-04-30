DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc (EAST LN) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.0974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13290504 CODE: EAST LN ISIN: LU1900066462 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAST LN LEI Code: 54930028HR0TZ8KNC732 Sequence No.: 425806 EQS News ID: 2318682 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318682&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)