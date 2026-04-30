DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.0386 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 116667337 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN LEI Code: 54930057GPC45FBFHH48 Sequence No.: 425810 EQS News ID: 2318690 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)