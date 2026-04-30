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Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 09:45 Uhr
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Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) (GCSG LN) 
Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Apr-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 55.2077 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4849745 
 
CODE: GCSG LN 
 
ISIN: LU2382233182 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2382233182 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GCSG LN 
LEI Code:   222100AVKM1M7Q2EFT37 
Sequence No.: 425825 
EQS News ID:  2318722 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318722&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.