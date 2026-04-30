DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.5646 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2505389 CODE: MSDG LN ISIN: LU2059756754 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDG LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 425857 EQS News ID: 2318790 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 30, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)