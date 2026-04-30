DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 921.6577 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83765 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN LEI Code: 549300S4UQDTVETEUI75 Sequence No.: 425879 EQS News ID: 2318836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)