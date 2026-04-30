DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQL LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 281.5448 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27670 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 425945 EQS News ID: 2318972 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)