Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of GENIUS (Genius) on April 30. GENIUS/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Genius Terminal is a professional-grade, non-custodial trading operating system designed to give users the speed and simplicity of a centralized exchange with the transparency and control of DeFi.

GENIUS is the native token of Genius Terminal, which plays a pivotal role within its interface and products.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295140

Source: HTX