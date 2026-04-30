Raute Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain in line with the previous guidance, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated

Raute Corporation, Stock exchange release, Inside information, April 30, 2026, at 10:55 a.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain in line with the previous guidance, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated

New guidance for 2026:

Raute's 2026 net sales are expected to be between EUR 125-160 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 10-19 million.

Previous guidance for 2026: (published on February 12, 2026):

Raute's 2026 net sales are expected to be between EUR 135-170 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 10-19 million.

Rationale for the new guidance:

Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty has further intensified during the first quarter, leading to continued postponement of customers' investment decisions and delayed recovery of Raute's order intake. At the same time Raute's continued strong operational execution and cost savings support maintaining the comparable EBITDA guidance.

RAUTE CORPORATION

Mika Saariaho

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com