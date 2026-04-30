Raute Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain in line with the previous guidance, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated

Raute Corporation, Stock exchange release, Inside information, April 30, 2026, at 10:55 a.m. EEST
Inside information, profit warning: Raute updates its guidance - Comparable EBITDA will remain in line with the previous guidance, although net sales will be lower than previously estimated
New guidance for 2026:
Raute's 2026 net sales are expected to be between EUR 125-160 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 10-19 million.
Previous guidance for 2026: (published on February 12, 2026):
Raute's 2026 net sales are expected to be between EUR 135-170 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 10-19 million.
Rationale for the new guidance:
Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty has further intensified during the first quarter, leading to continued postponement of customers' investment decisions and delayed recovery of Raute's order intake. At the same time Raute's continued strong operational execution and cost savings support maintaining the comparable EBITDA guidance.
RAUTE CORPORATION
Mika Saariaho
President and CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com
RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute is the partner to future-proof the wood industry. Our technologies cover different production processes with supporting digital and analytics solutions for engineered wood products. Additionally, we offer a full-scale service concept ranging from spare parts to regular maintenance and modernizations. Our innovative hardware and software solutions are designed to support our customers' efficient consumption of natural resources. In mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Raute's head office and main production plant is located in Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, and in Pullman, WA, USA. Raute's net sales in 2025 were EUR 175.5 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2025 was 698. More about Raute: www.raute.com.