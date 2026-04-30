Afarak Group SE: Production report Q1 2026

08:30 London, 10:30 Helsinki, 30 April 2026 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2026

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2026 was lower by 40.2% when compared to same period of last year.

Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Change FY 2025 Speciality Alloys mt 22,531 26,961 -16.4% 105,432 Processing mt 7,010 7,411 -5.4% 27,626 Mining mt 15,521 19,550 -20.6% 77,806 South African mines mt 24,304 51,413 -52.7% 173,451 Mining mt 24,304 51,413 -52.7% 173,451

Processing

The processing volumes decreased by 5.4% during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Production volumes were reduced during the period as part of inventory management measures to optimise stock levels.

Mining

The South African mining activity dropped by 52.7% when compared to the same period last year. Last year's figures include the output of a mine which was disposed of mid-2025.

The mining activity at the Turkish mines decreased by 20.6% over the same period of 2025 due to a maintenance carried out.

Helsinki, April 30, 2026

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com