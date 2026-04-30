Connects scientific teams, data and workflows within a single, fully integrated digital lab management system

Lab Thread Ltd, a UK-based life science software company, today announced the worldwide commercial release of its Unified Lab Software Platform. By linking functional modules including molecular biology tools, electronic notebook (ELN) records and laboratory information management (LIMS) functionality, Lab Thread creates a simple, secure digital thread bringing together scientific teams, data and entire laboratory workflows to accelerate biological research and advance scientific discovery.

Initially launched into beta in December 20251, the Lab Thread platform has been refined and expanded based on early adopter feedback. New features to the platform include modules for DNA primer design, advanced in silico simulations of restriction digests, ligations and PCR reactions, as well as detailed equipment and storage management, allowing researchers to map digital samples to freezer locations in the lab. Lab Thread's purpose-built, digital lab management platform enables scientists to bring continuity to complex research workflows, overcoming longstanding inefficiencies created by disconnected data, protocols and management systems.

Lab Thread delivers value to users across the spectrum of biological research providing project level overviews for laboratory and organizational leaders, alongside detailed recording and tracking tools needed to support lab scientists with complex experimental protocols. The platform offers built-in chat and review functions at every level sequence, record, task and project facilitating effortless information sharing within a single, intuitive framework. By combining previously disconnected data repositories within a single platform, Lab Thread ensures all experimental variables and steps of a scientists' workflow are captured, tracked and timestamped, without any loss of biological or molecular context, simplifying compliance and supporting priority demonstration for patent applications.

Dr Ryan Cawood, Co-founder and CEO, Lab Thread, said: "After successful beta and academic launches, we're delighted to release the full live commercial version of Lab Thread and provide a tool to transform data collection and management across the R&D spectrum, from individual bench scientists to C-suite decision makers. After a rigorous period of development and refinement, we look forward to seeing our software empower organizations to innovate rapidly, collaborate effectively and ultimately, accelerate scientific progress.

Deyan Sultov, Co-founder and CTO, Lab Thread, commented: "Digital lab management software are powerful tools, but until now have been limited in their capabilities, providing only single point solutions. With the launch of Lab Thread, we have connected key processes across the entire scientific workflow, unlocking the infrastructure demanded by modern science whereby project management, lab operations and scientific data work together seamlessly to drive smarter, faster innovation."

All new Lab Thread users will get a 30-day free trial of the full platform functionality, before subscribing to the plan that best suits their needs. Register for a free trial of the software at www.labthread.com. For further information or demo requests please contact info@labthread.com

(Press Release, 8th December 2025): Lab Thread Announces Beta Release of Unified Lab Software Platform

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