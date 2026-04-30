Strategic appointment to accelerate growth across region

RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announces that Brajesh Jha has joined its Executive Team as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Transform Business Unit, Americas, effective 1 May 2026. In this role, he will drive strategic growth, operational excellence and cross-functional alignment across the region.

The appointment reflects RWS's focus on accelerating growth across the Americas, a core market for the Group's Transform business, which combines AI-powered localization technology with specialist services to help enterprises deliver content that is relevant, accurate and trusted in every market.

Brajesh brings extensive leadership experience across technology, services and global enterprise organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Leader at Genpact, where he built a high-growth business vertical through C-suite relationships across the media, entertainment, cable, advertising and publishing sectors, scaling to $200 million in annual revenue within three years, before going on to lead Genpact's AI Value Transformation practice.

Prior to this, Brajesh was Senior Vice President, Airline Solutions at Sabre Corporation, where he led global relationships with airline CIOs and delivered $11 million in savings within nine months through automation and improved customer journeys. Earlier in his career at Oracle, he was a founding member of the customer support services organization, building a $300 million North American business unit and achieving record profitability.

"Brajesh has a strong track record of building and scaling high-growth, market-leading businesses," said Ben Faes, Group CEO of RWS. "He brings a clear focus on operational excellence and a deep understanding of how to build strategic client relationships, which will be critical as we continue to strengthen and expand our presence in North America."

Brajesh will report to Ben Faes, Group CEO, and play a key role in advancing RWS's ambitions across the Americas. He will work closely with Amanda Newton who will continue in her role as CEO of the Transform Business Units in EMEA APAC.

"I'm excited to be joining RWS at a pivotal moment," commented Brajesh Jha. "The opportunity to bring RWS's Cultural Intelligence Layer to enterprises navigating AI transformation across the Americas is a compelling one. Cultural fluency is foundational to AI deployment, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and deepen our relationships with clients who are doing some of the most consequential technology work of this decade."

Through three business segments RWS delivers intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for enterprise growth. Generate focuses on content technology and the TrainAI data platform to power intelligent content creation; Transform combines AI-powered localization technology with specialist services to deliver content that resonates in every market; and Protect provides mission-critical IP services designed to safeguard and maximize the value of innovation.

Learn more about our Executive Team.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430752240/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105