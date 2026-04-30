DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 266.5797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 142125 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 425961 EQS News ID: 2319020 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319020&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)