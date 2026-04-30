HONG KONG, Apr 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. (2670.HK) , a Hong Kong-listed specialty technology company, released its 2025 annual results on April 29 - the first full-year report since its IPO under Chapter 18C in October 2025.
Total revenue rose 23.1% year-on-year to RMB 301 million. AI digital system revenue - a key metric of its strategic shift - grew 57.3% to RMB 87.9 million, accounting for 29.2% of total revenue. Within that, AI agent application revenue jumped 194.1%.
Subscriptions for the company's Hotel Digital Operating System (HDOS) surged 925% , signaling a transition from hardware vendor to service platform. The subscription model replaces one-off robot sales with recurring service fees, helping stabilize earnings and build customer stickiness.
By vertical:
- Hotel scenario revenue: RMB 244 million, +20.1% (81% of total)
- Technology scenario revenue: RMB 29.6 million, +160.4%
- Factory scenario revenue: RMB 15.1 million, +393%
Overseas revenue grew 92.1% to RMB 19.1 million, now 6.3% of total, with Japan, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong as priority markets for 2026.
R&D spending reached RMB 62.2 million, or approximately 20.6% of revenue. The company held 997 patents and contributed to 11 national and industry standards as of year-end. Its AI agent intelligent diagnostic system (HQAS) supports 23 languages and has been deployed in thousands of hotels.
According to Frost & Sullivan, Yunji ranked first in China's hotel-scenario robot service agent market with a 13.9% revenue share. The firm projects the country's robot service agent market to reach RMB 13.5 billion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 29.3%.
The company is expanding into instant retail, having deployed 2,231 smart cabinets inside hotels as of December 31, 2025. Founder and Chairman Zhi Tao stated in the annual report letter that Yunji will continue to increase R&D investment, promote industry standards, and attract global talent.
The 2025 results confirm Yunji's strategic pivot from selling hardware to selling services, supported by multi engine growth from AI agents, subscriptions, non hotel scenarios and overseas expansion.
Source: Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd.
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