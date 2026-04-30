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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 10:24 Uhr
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AESC Earns CDP Climate Change A- Rating, Highest Among Global Battery Manufacturers in 2025

Recognition Highlights AESC's Leadership in Sustainable Battery Manufacturing

TOKYO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AESC, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage battery technology, announced that it had received an A- rating for climate change from CDP, the highest score achieved by any global lithium battery manufacturer in the 2025 reporting cycle.

CDP runs one of the world's leading environmental disclosure systems for companies. Its assessments are widely referenced by investors, regulators, and customers in evaluating ESG performance and supply chain standards. Of the more than 22,100 companies assessed in CDP's 2025 Climate Change reporting cycle, just 10% achieved an A- rating or higher. AESC's A- rating reflects the company's robust and transparent carbon management framework, as well as its continued progress in battery decarbonization.

AESC embeds emissions reduction targets into business decision-making and day-to-day global operations. The company has built strong capabilities in carbon footprint management, renewable energy adoption, and industrial decarbonization.

For carbon footprint management, AESC aligns its global operations with the EU Battery Regulation and other international compliance requirements. The company has established a systematic carbon footprint management framework, developed an enterprise-wide emissions factor database based on internationally recognized methodologies, and worked with upstream suppliers to strengthen carbon data modeling and management.

In renewable energy and decarbonization, AESC has achieved several industry milestones. In 2022, it became the world's first battery manufacturer to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations (Scope 1 and 2), verified by the Carbon Trust, and launched the industry's first carbon-neutral EV battery in 2022 and carbon-neutral energy storage battery in 2023. Across its global manufacturing network, AESC continues to optimize operations to reduce energy use and lower carbon emissions through a wide range of on-site energy-saving upgrades, including temperature and humidity control upgrades, smart sensor installations on production lines, and leftover heat and water reuse to cut energy waste. At the same time, the company works closely with key suppliers to advance emissions reduction across the value chain.

Through these efforts, AESC has developed a practical and scalable decarbonization pathway for the global lithium battery industry. The CDP A- rating further strengthens AESC's position as a sustainability leader as it works with customers and partners worldwide to support a more sustainable battery ecosystem.

About AESC

AESC is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Founded in Japan in 2007 and headquartered in Yokohama, AESC has built a global manufacturing footprint over nearly two decades to serve major markets worldwide.

AESC is a trusted partner to leading automotive manufacturers and renewable energy companies, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Renault, Envision Energy, Fluence, and Nidec.

To date, AESC's technology has powered more than 1.2 million electric vehicles, with over 100 GWh deployed in energy storage systems across 60 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969972/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969971/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aesc-earns-cdp-climate-change-a--rating-highest-among-global-battery-manufacturers-in-2025-302758567.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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