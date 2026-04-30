Researchers in Austria found that unusually high photovoltaic efficiency in lead-halide perovskites can be explained by internal electric fields generated at strain-induced domain walls, which separate charge carriers and enable long-range transport. Their experiments indicated that these effects arise from mesoscopic structural inhomogeneities rather than a uniform crystal structure, providing a general mechanism for charge separation in these materials. A group of researchers from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) claims to have identified a mechanism that helps explain ...

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