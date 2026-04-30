San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Americas Cardroom today announced that 45 players have secured $2,650 entries into its Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments through the ongoing Venom Vault promotion, marking a key milestone in the campaign.





Image Description: A black background with a white star-shaped logo on the left and the text "ACR POKER" in bold white letters on the right.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/294175_c0a30cd5448bbad2_001full.jpg

The Venom Vault promotion, which runs through April 26, is structured to award tournament entries through regular gameplay activity across the platform. Players earn Venom Vault keys by participating in cash games, tournaments, Blitz poker, and Survivor Flip formats, as well as by completing streak-based challenges. Each key unlocks a guaranteed reward within the promotion system, which may include tournament tickets or progression into qualification stages.

According to Americas Cardroom, more than 71,000 challenges have been completed during the promotion to date. Platform data also indicates that over 98,000 Step 1 Survivor Flip tickets have been unlocked, with more than 10,000 Step 2 tickets issued. Hundreds of players have progressed beyond these stages, contributing to the 45 confirmed entries awarded so far.

The Venom Vault system is designed with a multi-step progression format, where players advance through Survivor Flip stages for a chance to secure direct tournament entry. In addition to earned keys, all players receive one complimentary key, while new registrants may earn up to seven additional keys by completing deposit-related requirements within their first three days.

The awarded entries provide access to the Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments currently taking place on the platform. The No-Limit Hold'em event features an $8 million guaranteed prize pool with a top bounty of $500,000, while a concurrent Pot-Limit Omaha event carries a $2 million guarantee and a top bounty of $200,000. Beginning on Day 2, each elimination carries a minimum bounty of $5,000.

"These types of structured promotions connect regular gameplay with access to major tournament events," said Chris Moneymaker, professional poker player representing Americas Cardroom. "Players can progress through multiple stages for the opportunity to qualify."

Remaining Day 1 flights are scheduled for April 23, April 25, and April 26. Day 2 is set to begin on April 27, with the final table scheduled for April 28.

The Venom Vault promotion continues through April 26, with additional entries that may be awarded before the conclusion of the qualification period.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is part of the Winning Poker Network, which has been operating since 2001. The platform provides online poker services to a global player base and offers a range of tournament and cash game formats.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294175

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA