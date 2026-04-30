Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 10:48 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DREAME AURORA Debuts in Silicon Valley, Introducing a New Vision for Human-Centric Intelligent Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREAME AURORA officially debuted in Silicon Valley on April 29, unveiling three foundational breakthroughs in imaging, communication, and its AI-native operating system. Together, these advancements mark the company's push toward a new generation of intelligent devices-powered by advanced AI and design around human perception.

At the event, DREAME AURORA showcased the AURORA NEX modular imaging flagship, the AURORA LUX luxury series, and a new flagship lineup, completing a comprehensive full-spectrum layout from core technology innovation to premium user experience. The debut signals the brand's formal entry onto the global stage of next-generation intelligent terminal innovation.

DREAME AURORA believes that competition in next-generation intelligent terminals has moved beyond hardware specification races and entered an era of the perception revolution. The industry will be shifting towards three core values: more vivid recording, more seamless connectivity, and more imperceptible intelligence. Through foundational technological innovation, the company aims to build a super sensory system that is imperceptible, omnipresent, intimate, and truly human-centric-driving the industry forward from device iteration toward experience revolution.

Addressing industry pain points such as camera hardware stacking, unstable connectivity, and superficial AI optimization, DREAME AURORA achieves systematic breakthroughs through omnidomain technological innovation. In imaging, the company has assembled a dedicated professional team and partnered with photographers to elevate mobile imaging from simple "capturing" to true "creating." In communication, its full-time signal solution delivers stable, omnipresent connectivity across diverse scenarios. Meanwhile, its AI-native operating system pivoting away from the "human-adapts-to-device" model, shifting devices from passive tools to proactive service partners-redefining technological value through comprehensive full-stack innovation.

This technological revolution represents both DREAME AURORA's concentrated response to industry pain points and a complete interpretation of next-generation terminal form factors. With user perception as the ultimate goal, the brand deeply integrates technological breakthroughs with experience upgrades, breaking industry inertia through genuine native innovation and returning technology to its essential purpose of serving people.

On the product front, DREAME AURORA addresses market homogenization, insufficient professional capabilities, and the absence of premium aesthetics by building a tiered premium matrix. The DREAME AURORA NEX unlocks full-scenario professional capabilities through its modular design architecture. The AURORA LUX crafts heirloom-grade luxury tech pieces through exquisite artisanal craftsmanship and rare, premium materials. The flagship product integrates technology and aesthetics, offering a balanced, unified experience that stands as the benchmark for mainstream high-end users.

With its Silicon Valley debut as a new starting point, DREAME AURORA has formally established its global presence. The brand remains committed to avoiding internal competition and compromise, continuously deepening foundational innovation and building out its full-stack technology system to solve real user pain points through technological breakthroughs. Going forward, DREAME AURORA will continue to expand the boundaries of human perception, driving intelligent terminals to evolve into proactive partners, and joining global users in embracing an entirely new era of the perception revolution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969932/20260430124606_309_131.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-aurora-debuts-in-silicon-valley-introducing-a-new-vision-for-human-centric-intelligent-devices-302758586.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.