GoodData is Now GoodData.AI, Reflecting Its AI-First Direction

The brand update marks the company's continued shift toward intelligence-driven analytics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / GoodData, the AI-native decision intelligence platform, today announced it is rebranding as GoodData.AI .

The rebrand reflects a strategic direction GoodData has been building toward for several years. The platform has been developed around a core conviction: that governed, AI-native analytics is the foundation every serious enterprise needs. The semantic layer, context management, open architecture, composability, agentic frameworks, and analytics-as-code introduced over that period were each a step toward that foundation.

"GoodData.AI is the name that reflects both where we've been and where the market is going," said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData.AI. "Enterprises need analytics that AI can operate, govern, and trust at scale. That's what we're built for, and we're moving faster than ever to get customers there."

That pace is visible in the numbers. GoodData delivered a 50% year-on-year increase in product releases in Q4 2025 and a threefold increase in AI-focused development activity in the second half of the year.

Recent launches include Context Management for production-ready agentic analytics, Agent Builder for building, deploying, and scaling AI agents in production, MCP Server for governed end-to-end analytics execution, and AI-driven BI modernization for enterprises moving off legacy tools.

Looking ahead, GoodData.AI will continue to expand its agentic capabilities, deepen governance controls for enterprise AI deployments, and accelerate the path from legacy BI to agentic infrastructure.

For existing customers, nothing changes operationally. Logins, data, configurations, support contacts, and contracts all remain in place. GoodData.AI's new home on the web is gooddata.ai .

About GoodData.AI

GoodData.AI is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built to help enterprises turn trusted data into confident action. Designed for governed, scalable analytics, GoodData.AI enables organizations to operationalize insights, automate decisions, and embed intelligence directly into products and business workflows.

With a composable architecture and a governed semantic layer at its core, GoodData.AI ensures AI-powered analytics are transparent, auditable, and aligned with how enterprises define and trust their data. Organizations use GoodData.AI to move from insight to impact faster, while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and performance.

GoodData.AI serves over 123,000 of the world's leading companies and 3.9 million users, helping enterprises close the gap between data and decision-making.

For more information, visit GoodData.AI and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

©2026 GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Press contact

press@gooddata.com

SOURCE: GoodData

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gooddata-is-now-gooddata.ai-reflecting-its-ai-first-direction-1162336