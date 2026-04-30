Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flor de Caña consolidates itself as the Official Rum of the Mutua Madrid Open 2026

The prestigious rum brand joins for the third consecutive year as the Official Rum of this major sporting event

MADRID, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the premium rum brand certified Carbon Neutral and globally recognized for its commitment to sustainability, once again joins the Mutua Madrid Open as the Official Rum, offering unique experiences and exquisite cocktails to spectators at this world-class event, one of the most prestigious on the international circuit.

In this iconic setting, where tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff shine, Flor de Caña will be present across the general, VIP and Damn areas, showcasing its portfolio of aged rums and the "Flor Ginger," the official cocktail of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Additionally, Flor de Caña will feature the special appearance of football legend Luis Figo, who, as a brand friend at the event, will invite fans to discover the richness of our rums and enjoy the tournament with the style and distinction that only an icon of his stature and Flor de Caña can offer.

This partnership represents the perfect harmony between two global icons that share values of excellence, tradition and international reach. Just as the world's top tennis players stand out for their precision and discipline, Flor de Caña is distinguished by its natural aging process and its commitment to sustainability, offering a rum of exceptional quality for those seeking authentic experiences.

With this participation, Flor de Caña continues to strengthen its presence on the world's most relevant stages, inviting fans to experience the Mutua Madrid Open like never before: with elegance, character and unmistakable style.

About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

Media Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969081/Luis_Figo_Mutua_Madrid_Open.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flor-de-cana-consolidates-itself-as-the-official-rum-of-the-mutua-madrid-open-2026-302758059.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.