VERSION 1 ACQUIRES CREATEFUTURE, CREATING ONE OF EUROPE'S LARGEST AI-FIRST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION LEADERS

Latest acquisition builds 4,250-strong, €500m technology services powerhouse

DUBLIN, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 1, one of the leading global AI and digital transformation consultancies, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CreateFuture for an undisclosed amount. CreateFuture is a technology services firm of 550 professionals working with clients in highly regulated industries including iGaming, Financial Services and Utilities.

The acquisition creates a combined organisation of 4,250 employees with annual revenues of more than €500 million, complementing Version 1's private sector footprint and enhancing its AI-first capabilities. Together, Version 1 and CreateFuture will deliver AI-driven digital transformation programmes at scale across complex, regulated environments in both public and private sectors. CreateFuture is a practitioner-led, AI-native partner to large enterprise clients, focused on iGaming and other sectors where technical precision and regulatory compliance are critical. Combined, the organisations will bring deeper expertise and greater delivery capacity to support clients across a broader range of industries.

"This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Version 1, strengthening our capabilities and expanding the markets we serve," said Roop Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Version 1. "CreateFuture is an exceptional business, with high-calibre talent, deep client relationships and sector expertise that directly complements our own. They have built something genuinely impressive for clients, leveraging AI-driven capabilities with a flexible and agile approach, and have delivered sustained growth ahead of the market. This is a growth acquisition and reflects exactly where we are as a business, confident in our people, clear on our strategy and ready for what comes next."

Euan Andrews, Founder of CreateFuture, said: "We started CreateFuture 16 years ago with a simple belief that the best work happens when great people are trusted to do great work for clients who care about the outcome. That belief has not changed, and this partnership accelerates our ambition for CreateFuture with a highly culturally aligned partner in Version 1. It enables us to better serve our clients with enhanced capability and scale whilst unlocking significant opportunities for our team members. I am genuinely excited about what this means for our people, for our clients, and for the next chapter of the business we have built together."

The CreateFuture leadership team will remain in place, continuing to lead its existing teams and client engagement. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to receipt of customary regulatory clearances.

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