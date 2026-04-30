Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 11:42 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hyundai Motor Group Redefines In-Vehicle Experience with 'Pleos Connect' Next-Generation Infotainment System

  • Pleos Connect, a next-generation infotainment system, will launch in May as Hyundai Motor Group's first Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) transition deliverable
  • The system will debut on the Group's new vehicles later this year in Korea, followed by a phased global rollout
  • By 2030, the Group aims to deploy Pleos Connect in approximately 20 million Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today unveiled Pleos Connect, a next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system designed to fundamentally transform the customer mobility experience.

As the first major step in the Group's transformation into a software-centric mobility leader, Pleos Connect is built on three core development pillars-intuitiveness, safety, and openness-to combine a mobile-friendly user environment with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), creating a highly scalable and intuitive platform. The system will receive continuous feature and performance enhancements via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The system will debut on the Group's new vehicles later this year in Korea. The Group aims to equip approximately 20 million Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles with Pleos Connect by 2030, reinforcing its leadership in future mobility solutions.

The Pleos Connect cockpit features two main displays:

  • Large Central Screen: A wide-view display divided into three main sections.
    • The Driving Information Screen shows essential data including speed and warning lights, along with 3D graphics of surrounding objects and people.
    • The App Screen is used for navigation, media and third-party applications.
    • The Bottom Bar provides one-tap access to recently used or pinned apps.
  • Slim Display: Positioned directly in front of the driver to keep the driver's focus forward, the display presents key information like speed, media and turn-by-turn directions directly in their line of sight.

Driver safety is enhanced through the physical buttons on the steering wheel and below the Large Central Screen, allowing quick access to key controls without using the touchscreen. In addition, a three-finger gesture allows drivers to easily reposition app windows or instantly close unnecessary apps, supporting safer and more convenient interaction with in-vehicle applications.

At the heart of Pleos Connect is Gleo AI, an advanced voice assistant built on a large language model (LLM). The system is scheduled to be linked with a variety of application services, enabling customers to seamlessly use a wide range of app functions with voice commands alone.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970125/Image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970126/Image_2.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970127/Press_Release__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Pleos_Connect_Next_Generation_Infotainment_System_vF_wire.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-redefines-in-vehicle-experience-with-pleos-connect-next-generation-infotainment-system-302758637.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.