Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
17,200 Euro
-1,15 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50018,10013:10
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 11:54 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 29 April 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,707.25p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,728.94p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 7.2%. There are currently 78,234,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.