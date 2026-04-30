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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Department of Tourism Philippines: No Traffic Lights, Just Paradise: Why NYT Named Camiguin a 'Must-Visit' in 2026

MANILA, Philippines, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines is drawing global attention once again as Camiguin Island, the only Philippine destination listed in the New York Times' "52 Places to Go in 2026", captures the imagination of travelers seeking serenity, adventure, and authentic local experiences. Praised for its "zero traffic lights" charm, the island promises a rare combination of unspoiled natural beauty and easy accessibility.

With the near-completion of a major widening project along its 64-km coastal highway, travelers can move seamlessly between the island's volcanic peaks, pristine sandbars, and hidden waterfalls. Direct flights from Cebu to Camiguin take roughly 1 hour, while connecting ferries from Cagayan de Oro offer an alternative scenic route of approximately 2 hours. These travel options make the island a convenient choice for short-haul leisure trips of 4-7 days.

A Paradise Defined by Nature and Adventure

Camiguin's landscapes offer an extraordinary blend of adventure and relaxation, where every corner reveals a new facet of the island's natural beauty. Travelers can hike the lush trails of Mount Hibok-Hibok, an active volcano that rewards trekkers with sweeping panoramic views. Just offshore, the Sunken Cemetery, accessible by a short boat ride, provides a serene spot to watch the sun dip below the horizon, creating a postcard-perfect sunset. For those seeking pristine beaches, White Island sandbar stretches invitingly, its powdery white sands ideal for swimming, sunbathing, or snorkeling. Inland, the cascading waters of Katibawasan and Tuasan Falls, nestled within dense forest, offer peaceful immersion and prime opportunities for eco-photography.

Beyond its natural wonders, Camiguin is alive with culture and community. Residents maintain close ties to the land and sea, running small-scale coconut farms and fishing operations, and welcoming visitors to experience the rhythms of island life. The vibrant San Juan sa Hibok-Hibok Festival further celebrates this heritage, bringing together culinary traditions, music, and cultural performances in a colorful annual event that captures the spirit of Camiguin. Here, nature and culture coexist harmoniously, inviting travelers to explore, relax, and connect deeply with the island's authentic charm.

Culinary and Cultural Highlights

While small in size, Camiguin delivers memorable gastronomic experiences that reflect the island's rich cultural and agricultural heritage. Local seafood, including freshly caught tuna and prawns, features prominently in island kitchens, while seasonal vegetables and native herbs like tanglad (lemongrass) are thoughtfully incorporated into traditional dishes such as surol, a native chicken dish famously prepared in the island. Visitors can also savor pastel de Camiguin, a soft sweet bun filled with custard, as well as seasonal fruits such as lanzones, which are celebrated annually during the Lanzones Festival - a vibrant celebration of the island's harvest featuring street parades, colorful costumes, and local delicacies.

Community-based experiences further enrich a visit to Camiguin, allowing travelers to join local artisans in weaving, pottery, or farming activities. These immersive encounters offer a deeper understanding of island life, foster meaningful connections with residents, and contribute to sustainable tourism practices that preserve Camiguin's heritage and natural resources.

Camiguin's appeal lies not only in its natural wonders and rich heritage, but also in its ease of travel, making it an ideal destination for both international tourists and domestic travelers. The blend of adventure, wellness, and community engagement ensures a holistic travel experience especially for travelers seeking nature-centric trips and transformative experiences.

For more information on Camiguin Island and Philippine travel experiences, visit the Department of Tourism Philippines' official website tourism.gov.ph.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/no-traffic-lights-just-paradise-why-nyt-named-camiguin-a-must-visit-in-2026-302758645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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