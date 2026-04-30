HUNGRY Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Revenue and Reaches Sustained Profitability

Two consecutive profitable quarters and more than 50% YoY growth set the workplace food platform apart in a category where most venture-backed operators have yet to reach sustainable economics

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / HUNGRY , the workplace food platform serving more than 1,000 corporate clients across North America, has surpassed $100 million in annual revenue and delivered two consecutive quarters of profitability. The company grew revenue more than 50 percent year-over-year in 2025, was named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and was recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

The profitability milestone, first reached in September 2025, stands out in a category where most venture-backed operators have not reached sustainable economics. HUNGRY now runs catering, group ordering, pantry, and micro-market programs from a single platform, a model most corporate clients have historically sourced from four or five separate vendors.

"From day one, we set out to build not just a fast-growing company, but a durable one," said Jeff Grass, CEO, HUNGRY. "Crossing $100 million in revenue while staying profitable is a reflection of that discipline. In a space where many platforms are still chasing growth at the expense of fundamentals, we have proven you can do both."

Two recent acquisitions have added scale to the platform. HUNGRY's February merger with Canadian operator hungerhub extended its reach into Canada's largest workplace markets. Its March acquisition of Boston-based 6AM Health added more than 250 fresh food fridges and 30,000 daily users logging more than 200,000 purchases in the past year. The company now operates across 30 U.S. and Canadian markets, generates more than $100 million in annual revenue, and is tracking toward a $150 million run rate.

"Our growth creates a reinvestment flywheel. Expansion into new markets and acquisitions increases density and purchasing power, which we reinvest into platform innovation, broader program offerings, and sustainability at scale," said Grass. That network effect is what allows us to continuously improve both experience and economics for clients of all sizes.

That growth reflects a broader shift in how large employers manage workplace food programs. As return-to-office mandates expand and headcounts spread across multiple locations, companies are consolidating vendors rather than adding them. HUNGRY's platform covers catering, pantry, group ordering, and fresh market access under a single contract, replacing the fragmented approach most enterprises still rely on.

"Employers don't want five vendors, they want one trusted platform," said Kyle Roy, President, HUNGRY. "Profitability is not just a financial milestone for us. It tells our clients we will be here in five years."

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY is the North American workplace food platform organizations trust to deliver happiness and wellbeing. By combining culinary excellence, smart technology, and hospitality-driven service, HUNGRY helps companies simplify workplace dining while creating experiences employees value. Serving over 1,000 corporate clients, the company is building a platform designed for the future of work - where culture, connection, and care extend across every location teams call home.



Media Contact: Lani Free, Greenheart Communications Collective: lani@greenheartcollective.com

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SOURCE: HUNGRY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/hungry-surpasses-100-million-in-annual-revenue-and-reaches-sustained-pro-1162679