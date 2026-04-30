The upcoming Solar Fab-Tech USA 2026 conference in Austin will focus on real U.S. solar manufacturing progress, shifting attention from capacity announcements to actual production, costs, yields, and technology choices across the full value chain. It will also examine how policy changes and tariffs are driving domestic expansion in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules, while highlighting competing technologies like back contact, heterojunction and TOPCon.The inaugural Solar Fab-Tech USA event takes place in Austin, Texas on 15-16 September 2026, with conference topics chosen specifically to allow ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...