Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) has made hydrogen readiness a mandatory requirement in a new request for proposals for at least 600 MW of gas-fired generation capacity, with proposals that do not meet cardinal requirements disqualified from evaluation.The EMA, Singapore's energy regulator, has issued a request for proposals from the private sector to build, own, and operate one combined cycle gas turbine generating unit of at least 600 MW by the end of 2031, with an option for up to two additional units by early 2032. New units must demonstrate the ability to be at least 30% hydrogen-ready ...

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