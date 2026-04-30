Early studies show 25% more risk detected after onboarding risk that is invisible to traditional identity verification

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced the launch of Jumio Watch, a first-of-its-kind continuous identity intelligence offering that fundamentally transforms how organizations understand and manage identity risk. Jumio Watch moves identity verification from a point-in-time decision into a dynamic, continuously evolving intelligence signal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430140369/en/

For decades, identity verification has operated on the flawed assumption that a decision made at onboarding remains valid indefinitely. In reality, a user verified today can become a significant fraud risk tomorrow as new patterns, connections and signals emerge that were simply not visible at the moment of original verification. Some users start with legitimate intentions but over time may become money mules or commit other types of first-party fraud.

At the same time, the rapid proliferation of AI is changing the game. Fraudsters are deploying highly sophisticated AI agents to scale their attacks using deepfakes, synthetic identities, and injection techniques (Jumio saw injection attempts increase 700% year over year).

Jumio Watch continuously analyzes identity signals to detect meaningful changes in risk long after verification is complete, with early studies showing up to a 25% increase in risk detection after initial onboarding. When new intelligence indicates that a previously approved verification may now present risk, Jumio customers are proactively alerted to investigate, allowing them to take action after the initial onboarding and verification event, and closing a major gap in traditional identity verification approaches.

"Risk evolves, and so should your identity strategy," said Bala Kumar, president and chief product and technology officer at Jumio. "With Jumio Watch, we are giving our customers something the industry has never offered: not just risk at onboarding, but also the ability to detect risk that only becomes visible over time. Decisions become dynamic instead of static as they are informed by new data, new signals, and broader context."

Jumio Watch is built on the Jumio Identity Graph. Unlike siloed point solutions, the Identity Graph continuously collects and analyzes patterns and connections from tens of millions of legitimate and fraudulent identities across businesses and industries globally surfacing risk that no single customer environment could detect alone.

This ongoing, cross-customer intelligence is what sets Jumio Watch apart. Fraud patterns identified in one environment sharpen risk assessments across the entire platform, enabling faster, broader detection for every customer. And because the graph is anchored in verified, legitimate identity data, Jumio Watch goes beyond one-time risk assessment and provides ongoing risk assurance, as it continuously reinforces confidence in the decisions that remain sound.

Jumio Watch is designed for the teams on the front lines of identity risk fraud investigators, compliance analysts, risk leaders, and security teams across financial services, crypto, gaming and marketplace platforms. Capabilities include:

Post-verification flagging : Verifications that passed at onboarding are continuously reassessed, surfacing fraud that only becomes visible over time.

: Verifications that passed at onboarding are continuously reassessed, surfacing fraud that only becomes visible over time. Proactive risk alerts : Daily summaries notify fraud and compliance teams of new risk, enabling teams to act quickly before losses occur.

: Daily summaries notify fraud and compliance teams of new risk, enabling teams to act quickly before losses occur. Portfolio risk management: Continuous reassessment of the full customer base allows teams to minimize losses by acting on risky accounts while focusing growth and engagement efforts on healthy, verified customers.

Continuous reassessment of the full customer base allows teams to minimize losses by acting on risky accounts while focusing growth and engagement efforts on healthy, verified customers. Investigation-ready portal views : Detailed alert visibility within the Jumio Portal gives investigators the context they need to assess and respond quickly.

: Detailed alert visibility within the Jumio Portal gives investigators the context they need to assess and respond quickly. Flexible access controls: User-level permissions ensure the right people have visibility into alerts and investigation workflows.

"The identity verification industry has focused almost entirely on the moment of onboarding," said Philipp Pointner, chief of digital identity at Jumio. "Jumio Watch makes identity a continuous, intelligent signal powered by a global platform that gets smarter with every verification. This gives organizations the ongoing assurance they need to stay compliant, reduce fraud exposure and make more informed decisions long after day one."

Jumio Watch is available now, with additional capabilities planned throughout 2026 as Jumio continues to expand its continuous identity intelligence offerings. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430140369/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Giancarlo Aracena

Sentidos Comunicaciones

giancarlo@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+56 9 7969 5161