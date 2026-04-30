von Holzhausen, Inc.: von Holzhausen's Liquidplant Set to Disrupt The Muti-Billion Dollar Performance Plastics Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- von Holzhausen's Liquidplant is redefining the material landscape as a first-of-its-kind, 100% plant-based, bioplastic that finally bridges the gap between environmental responsibility and industrial performance.

For decades, the global plastic crisis has been shaped by a central tradeoff: the durability of petroleum-based materials versus the limited performance of most "green" alternatives. That tradeoff is no longer viable. As regulations tighten and consumer expectations rise, industries from footwear and fashion to consumer technology are being pushed toward a decisive shift away from fossil fuels.

Liquidplant delivers the breakthrough the industry has been missing. Developed through novel green chemistry, its plant-based formulation is engineered to not only match but exceed the mechanical performance of conventional plastics. Built for demanding environments, it delivers up to 15x elongation, reflecting exceptional durability under stress, while remaining 20% lighter than standard TPUs. Its performance is further defined by a tunable hardness range of 55 to 98 Shore A, enabling tactile properties from soft, rubber-like flexibility to rigid structural form. This versatility holds across extreme conditions, with a low glass transition temperature that preserves consistent elasticity from -40°F to 212°F.

"Liquidplant is unique because it's not limited to one application or one form." said CEO Vicki von Holzhausen. "With tunable properties, it can replace a range of petrochemical-derived materials, from EVA and PEBA foams to TPU and silicone, opening the door to a more circular approach to product design."

von Holzhausen's latest developments include a 100% plant-based performance foam for footwear, as well as a wearable tech accessory, an injection molded tech case, and a 3D printed shoe, which demonstrates the versatility of Liquidplant in real-world applications. Together, these innovations showcase how the material can be engineered for a wide range of everyday products.

The true disruption of Liquidplant, however, lies in its ability to solve the end-of-life challenge of petrochemical plastics. While traditional plastics can persist in the environment for centuries, Liquidplant is designed for true bio-circularity. By eliminating the chemicals inherent in traditional synthetics, it can return to the earth as nutrients rather than microplastics at the end of its useful life. ASTM D5511 testing confirms that it is on track to biodegrade 150x faster than conventional plastics, decomposing in a few years, without leaving microplastics behind.

Liquidplant is now available for commercial integration, with brand partnerships in development. Designed as a drop-in solution, it is fully compatible with existing manufacturing systems, enabling immediate adoption without infrastructure overhaul.

For more information about von Holzhausen or Liquidplant, please visit www.vonholzhausen.com.

About von Holzhausen

von Holzhausen is a science-driven material innovation company creating high-performance materials from plants to replace plastic. von Holzhausen's materials can be used across various industries demonstrating that nearly every product in use today, containing plastic or harmful toxins, can be replaced with responsible alternatives. By providing advanced solutions that don't sacrifice performance or design, von Holzhausen is driving the shift towards a healthier future.

About Liquidplant

Liquidplant is a breakthrough 100% plant-based material platform developed by von Holzhausen, a global material innovation company focused on replacing petroleum-based plastics with high-performance alternatives derived from renewable resources.

Liquidplant sets a new standard: performance equal to or better than petroleum-based plastics, with the aesthetic and tactile qualities brands demand. Engineered from sugars and seeds using von Holzhausen's patented chemistry, it is designed for true bio-circularity, either recyclable back into itself or able to biodegrade naturally, leaving no toxins or microplastics behind.





sets a new standard: performance equal to or better than petroleum-based plastics, with the aesthetic and tactile qualities brands demand. Engineered from sugars and seeds using von Holzhausen's patented chemistry, it is designed for true bio-circularity, either recyclable back into itself or able to biodegrade naturally, leaving no toxins or microplastics behind. Socially, Liquidplant stands out as a 100% non-toxic, plant-based replacement for petroleum-based plastics, particularly in products that come into direct contact with the skin. This promotes public health and awareness by offering a safe, eco-friendly alternative to the toxic chemicals present in conventional performance plastics. Its unique, customizable properties can be tailored to meet specific customer needs, providing endless use cases and adaptability without compromising on durability or sustainability.





stands out as a 100% non-toxic, plant-based replacement for petroleum-based plastics, particularly in products that come into direct contact with the skin. This promotes public health and awareness by offering a safe, eco-friendly alternative to the toxic chemicals present in conventional performance plastics. Its unique, customizable properties can be tailored to meet specific customer needs, providing endless use cases and adaptability without compromising on durability or sustainability. Liquidplant is designed to be healthy from start to finish, with biomolecules obtained primarily through biofermentation, an innovative biological process where microbes do the heavy lifting by transforming renewable plant inputs into high-performance materials. Unlike traditional plastics processed with toxic chemistry, Liquidplant is created naturally and safely from start to finish.

Media Contact

von Holzhausen | press@vonholzhausen.com

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