CMBlu Energy, Inc.: CMBlu Surpasses €1B+ Unicorn Threshold with €50M Initial Close of Series C, Defining Baseload Infrastructure for AI and Data Centers

The non-lithium SolidFlow battery anchors CMBlu's disruption of the global energy storage market as a purpose-built, long-duration architecture engineered for mission-critical operations

ALZENAU, Germany, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMBlu Energy has reached unicorn status, crossing the €1 billion valuation threshold following a €50 million initial close of its Series C financing with participation from Samsung Ventures . All existing investors, including STRABAG SE , also joined in the round, underscoring sustained confidence in CMBlu's strategy and long-term execution. This milestone reflects accelerating commercial validation as data centers and utilities seek dependable, always-on energy solutions at scale.

CMBlu is the sole inventor of SolidFlow, a new class of non-lithium long-duration energy storage engineered for high-energy, multi-hour applications. Designed to deliver ten hours or more of dispatchable energy, SolidFlow addresses one of the most urgent structural constraints limiting hyperscale growth - how to secure dependable, multi-hour capacity as electricity demand outpaces grid expansion.

"Our SolidFlow technology is redefining energy storage by combining inherent safety with a streamlined permitting pathway - enabling faster, more predictable deployment at scale," said Constantin Eis, CEO of CMBlu. "That speed to power paired with resilient, localized supply chains is critical as data centers and industrial customers advance their business needs and race to meet surging demand. Customers powering critical operations need energy they can count on through the night and under real-world conditions while maximizing efficiency. CMBlu's innovative battery tech makes this possible and the market is rewarding technologies that can deliver superior performance and dependability."



A new storage architecture for the energy transition



CMBlu's SolidFlow technology represents a breakthrough departure from lithium-dominated storage, introducing a longer duration architecture purpose-built for multi-gigawatt-hour deployment. The system combines non-flammable, water-based electrolytes with proprietary solid energy storage materials while decoupling power from energy capacity and enabling cost-effective scaling.

Built from earth-abundant, recyclable materials, SolidFlow avoids foreign-entity-of-concern (FEOC) supply chains for customers in the United States while supporting long-life, infrastructure-grade performance.

"At Samsung Ventures, we are committed to identifying technologies that serve as the backbone of a cleaner, more resilient energy infrastructure," said a spokesperson on behalf of Samsung. "CMBlu's innovative solution stands out as an industry leading approach to scaling sustainable, long-duration energy storage solutions and positions the company as a key enabler of the global energy transition. This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting technologies that not only accelerate energy innovation but also meet the rising power demands of an AI and electrification driven world."

The initial close of Series C will support manufacturing scale-up and accelerate early commercial deployments in Europe and the United States.

As proof of this market momentum, CMBlu has secured a 5 GWh framework agreement from one of Europe's leading utilities, Uniper , reinforcing the role of SolidFlow in enabling grid responsiveness.

This is equivalent to:

Powering a 1 GW data center for five hours

Supplying a 500 MW data center for ten hours, covering the full overnight window when solar generation drops to zero

By shifting excess daytime generation into peak and overnight demand periods, SolidFlow enables data centers to operate on some of the lowest-cost electricity available while maintaining uptime and grid stability.

As electricity demand from AI, electrification, and industrial growth accelerates, CMBlu is positioning advanced duration energy storage as foundational infrastructure for a reliable, resilient, and economically competitive energy system.

About CMBlu Energy

CMBlu Energy is a global deep-tech company redefining long-duration energy storage with its breakthrough SolidFlow battery technology. The company's innovation combines the advantages of proprietary, energy dense materials with the architecture of flow batteries, enabling high-performance storage systems built from abundant, non-flammable materials instead of critical minerals.

Founded in 2014, CMBlu evolved from one of Europe's largest lithium-free battery research laboratories into a rapidly scaling energy storage innovator. The company is now scaling manufacturing through its automated gigafactory in Alzenau, Germany, with additional facilities planned in the United States and Greece to support resilient, localized supply chains.

With more than 250 employees-including over 150 scientists and engineers-CMBlu is accelerating the future of long-duration energy storage and enabling resilient power systems capable of supporting the next generation of digital infrastructure and electrified industries worldwide.

Headquartered in Alzenau, Germany, CMBlu Energy also operates in Greece and the U.S.

U. S. Media Contact

Brad Carl

On Behalf of CMBlu Energy

brad@teamsilverline.com

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