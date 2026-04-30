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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 12:45
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 12:34 Uhr
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Telnyx Launches WhatsApp Business Calling, Bringing Programmable Voice to the World's Largest Messaging Platform

Businesses can now connect AI Assistants to WhatsApp voice calls and messages

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a carrier-grade global communications platform, today announced WhatsApp business calling, enabling businesses to place and receive voice calls over WhatsApp using the same platform they use for PSTN voice, SMS, and AI-powered communications.

With this launch, businesses can extend their AI voice agents to WhatsApp, combining real-time call control with conversational AI on one of the world's most widely used communication platforms.

Rather than treating WhatsApp as a separate system, Telnyx allows teams to run AI assistants across PSTN, WebRTC, and WhatsApp from a single platform. Existing call flows, AI models, and call automation logic can be reused, enabling AI assistants to handle conversations across channels without additional integrations.

"Most businesses building AI communications today are still managing separate systems for every channel. That fragmentation slows teams down and limits what AI can actually do. WhatsApp calling on Telnyx removes that barrier. Your AI assistant works where your customers are, without rebuilding anything."

- David Casem, CEO, Telnyx

Telnyx owns and operates its global network end-to-end, with local number coverage in 140+ countries - including regions where WhatsApp is the primary consumer communication layer, significantly expanding the addressable market for businesses deploying AI assistants at scale.

"In a lot of the world, WhatsApp is not an alternative channel. It is the channel. For AI assistants to operate at real scale, they need to be there, and they need carrier-grade infrastructure underneath them. That is what we have built."

- David Casem, CEO, Telnyx

Pricing and Availability

WhatsApp Business Calling is available for Telnyx customers. Customers can enable the feature through the Telnyx Mission Control Portal or API. A WhatsApp Business Account linked to a Telnyx number is required.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is a global communications platform providing voice, messaging, and AI infrastructure across 140+ countries. By owning its network end to end, Telnyx delivers high-performance, reliable and scalable communications for businesses worldwide. Telnyx serves thousands of businesses worldwide, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering communications infrastructure that competes on performance, reliability, and network ownership.

Learn more: telnyx.com/products/whatsapp-messaging | telnyx.com/products/whatsapp-calling

Media Contact:
Fiona McDonnell
Telnyx
fiona@telnyx.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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