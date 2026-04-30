The first operational round of the EU Hydrogen Facility matched 265 supply-side opportunities with 45 demand projects, with 87% of offers receiving at least one expression of interest and half attracting multiple buyers.The first operational round of the European Union Hydrogen Facility, developed under the framework of the European Commission and implemented through the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform, has concluded with positive results, according to the Commission. On the supply side, 265 initiatives were registered for renewable and low-carbon hydrogen projects and their derivatives. ...

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