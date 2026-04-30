XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Maintains CORSIA-Ready Certification at New Rise Renewables Reno Facility to Support Airline Emissions Compliance Ahead of Planned June Restart

Certification and chain-of-custody systems are valid today, positioning XCF to deliver CORSIA-eligible SAF documentation when production resumes.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX) an emerging player in lowering emissions and strengthening domestic renewable energy resilience of the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), today announced that its New Rise Renewables Reno facility ("New Rise Reno") maintain sustainability certification that supports the production and documentation of CORSIA eligible SAF, with certifications valid as of today. The facility is currently completing planned upgrades and expects to return to operations in June 2026.

CORSIA, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), applies to international aviation on a route basis. During the current First Phase (2024-2026), CORSIA requirements apply to international flights between participating States, and aircraft operators may reduce their offsetting requirements with the use of CORSIA-eligible fuels, including SAF that meets ICAO requirements.

XCF's announcement is intended to provide customers and stakeholders with clarity that, even while New Rise Reno completes its upgrade program, the facility's sustainability systems supporting CORSIA eligible SAF claims including traceability controls and required documentation, are already in place.

"Our message to the market is straightforward: when we restart production, we will be ready to support CORSIA reporting with certified, traceable SAF volumes and the documentation customers expect," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global. "The certification is valid today, and our systems are built around chain-of-custody integrity, from certified inputs through mass-balance accounting to proof-of-sustainability documentation."

Traceability and documentation supporting sustainability claims

New Rise Reno's certification program is designed to support customer sustainability claims through verified chain-of-custody controls. This includes requirements that eligible feedstocks used for certified SAF production also be certified under an approved sustainability scheme, and the use of a recognized mass-balance system to track certified material inputs and allocate sustainability attributes to output fuel volumes. For certified volumes, a Proof of Sustainability document accompanies commercial documentation and is provided with shipping paperwork, including the bill of lading, to support downstream reporting and verification.

XCF also noted that many airlines and corporate customers utilize book-and-claim systems to scale SAF adoption and allocate SAF environmental attributes independent of physical fuel delivery, subject to applicable program rules and verification requirements. As part of customer programs, airlines may work through third-party platforms and registries used in the market to support SAF claims.

This CORSIA-readiness milestone is consistent with XCF's strategy to pair scalable low-carbon fuel production with robust environmental attribute and compliance capabilities.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is an emerging sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and to build partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX.

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global

Contacts

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Corporate Comms

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential of sustainable aviation fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the prospectus of XCF's commercial operations and growth strategy. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "aim," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "project," "predict," "continue," "target," "objective," "goal," "designed," or the negatives of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern XCF's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved, and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates, or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially include, among others: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's business combination agreement with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables Inc. (the "Business Combination") and/or its offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Although the business combination agreement is binding on the parties, it does not obligate the parties to consummate the proposed transaction. The consummation of the proposed transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of applicable closing conditions, and the business combination agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms described herein or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. XCF undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither future distribution of this press release nor the continued availability of this press release in archive form on XCF's website at www.xcf.global/investor-relations should be deemed to constitute an update or re-affirmation of these statements as of any future date.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-maintains-corsia-ready-certification-at-new-rise-renewables-reno-facili-1162798