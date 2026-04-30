Plastic Films & Sheets Market worth $202.5 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC,PES, PA), Application (Stretch Films, Shrink Films, Bags, Pouches, Wraps), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Non-Packaging) , Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The plastic films and sheets market is projected to reach USD 202.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 155.6 billion in 2025.

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Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 155.6 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 202.5 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.4%

Plastic Films & Sheets Market Trends & Insights:

The global plastics films & sheets market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand from end-use industries, increasing disposable income, growing public preference for packaged food. Asia Pacific is leading the market due to the growing emerging economies such as China, India and other Southeast Asian countries. Huge investment in the manufacturing sector, favourable government policies for the food & beverage, consumer goods also drive the demand for plastic films and sheets.

The Asia Pacific plastic films & sheets market accounted for a 38% revenue share in 2025.

By type, the PA segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By end-use industry type, the packaging segment is accounted for a 70% share in 2025.

Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), and Sabic (Saudi Arabia) were identified as some of the star players in the plastic films & sheets market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Cosmo Films, Novolex, and Garware Hi-Tech Films, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

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The growth of the plastic films and sheets market is being propelled by a combination of technological, demographic, and regional factors. Growing usage of plastic films and sheets in the agriculture sector is propelling the demand for plastic films and sheets. The packaging industry in Brazil, India, and China offers many growth opportunities in the market. BRICS countries captured around 20-25% share in the world packaging market. Soon, this share is expected to grow, which will further propel the market.

"The PA segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The polyamide segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period (2025-2030)." PA (polyamide) plastic films and sheets are high-performance materials with exceptional mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and versatility. It is widely used in many industries, including packaging, automotive, and electronics. It provides crucial benefits such as moisture and oxygen barrier properties, durability, and lightweight strength. These materials enable businesses to create reliable products for diverse applications, ensuring quality, durability, and cost-efficiency in various sectors.

"Packaging is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry type in the plastic films & sheets market, in terms of value."

The packaging end-use industry is a pivotal segment in the plastic films and sheets market. The materials show essential value for packaging solutions because of their multiple uses, their ability to create barriers, and their affordable price. The material serves its purpose in flexible packaging by keeping food products, pharmaceutical items, and consumer products safe and intact. The packaging material industry needs to create new sustainable packaging products because of increasing customer demands for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The packaging industry depends on plastic films and sheets to create packaging solutions that attract customers while providing functional use and reducing environmental impact.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic films & sheets during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

The markets of Asia Pacific show strong growth, which experts expect to maintain throughout the forecast period. The plastic films and sheets market shows growth because India and China, two emerging economies, make substantial investments in different industrial sectors. Asia Pacific has a large population and a growing middle class, which results in increased consumer purchasing power. The market experiences strong growth because multiple industries, which include packaging, agriculture, automotive, and construction, need plastic films and sheets to use in their packaging materials, agricultural films, and automotive interiors and building construction needs.

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Key Players

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the plastic films & sheets market include Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Uflex (India), Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US), and Oben Holding Group (Peru).

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