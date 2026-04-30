Plano Overhead Garage Door Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Garage/Overhead Door Services in Dallas North

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Plano Overhead Garage Door has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Garage/Overhead Door category for Dallas North. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing reputation for dependable service, customer satisfaction, and its commitment to delivering prompt, high-quality solutions to homeowners and businesses.

Serving Collin and Dallas County areas since 1977, Plano Overhead Garage Door has built a legacy rooted in reliability, integrity, and consistent workmanship. As a locally family-owned and operated company, it has maintained a strong connection to the community while continuing to evolve with industry advancements and customer needs.

One of the company's defining features is its focus on convenience and responsiveness. Plano Overhead Garage Door offers same-day free estimates and schedules service appointments within 30-minute arrival windows during business hours. This level of precision and reliability has made the company a trusted choice for customers seeking timely garage door repairs, installations, and maintenance without the uncertainty of long wait times.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a proud moment for our entire team," said the Plano Overhead Garage Door team. "Since day one, our goal has been to create a customer for life with every job we complete. This recognition reflects the trust our community has placed in us and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service."

The company's approach is centred on combining quality craftsmanship with transparent, customer-first service. Whether addressing urgent repairs or installing new garage door systems, the team prioritizes clear communication, efficient turnaround times, and long-lasting results. This dedication has contributed to a strong reputation across Dallas North and surrounding areas.

Plano Overhead Garage Door's values of quality, affordability, and integrity continue to guide its operations. By offering reliable solutions at fair prices, the company ensures that customers receive both value and peace of mind. Its focus on building lasting relationships rather than one-time transactions has been a key factor in its sustained success over nearly five decades.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Plano Overhead Garage Door's leadership in the industry and its ongoing commitment to excellence.

As demand for dependable home services continues to grow, Plano Overhead Garage Door remains focused on delivering efficient, trustworthy, and high-quality garage door solutions. With a strong foundation built over decades of service, the company is well-positioned to continue serving the Dallas North community for years to come.

About Plano Overhead Garage Door

Plano Overhead Garage Door is a locally family-owned and operated garage door and opener company serving Collin and Dallas County areas since 1977. The company specializes in garage door repair, installation, and maintenance, offering same-day free estimates and 30-minute arrival windows during business hours. Built on a foundation of quality, reliability, affordability, and integrity, Plano Overhead Garage Door is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and long-term customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.planooverhead.com/

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/plano-overhead-garage-door-named-2026-consumer-choice-award-winn-1162396