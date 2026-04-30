Mobile Pet S'Paw Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Pet Grooming in Peel Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Mobile Pet S'Paw has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Pet Grooming category for Peel Region. This recognition highlights the company's strong reputation for quality service, trusted care, and its continued commitment to providing a stress-free experience for pets and their owners.

For over 13 years, Mobile Pet S'Paw has built its business on convenience, compassion, and personalized service. Offering both mobile grooming for small dogs and cats, as well as private, in-home-based grooming for pets of all sizes, the company provides flexible options tailored to each client's needs. By eliminating travel for mobile clients and maintaining a calm, cage-free environment at its home location, Mobile Pet S'Paw helps reduce anxiety and ensures a more comfortable grooming experience. This thoughtful approach has made it a preferred choice for pet owners across Peel Region seeking stress-free, personalized care.

Beyond grooming, Mobile Pet S'Paw offers a wide range of services designed to support overall pet wellness and owner convenience. These include kennel-free boarding and pet sitting, allowing pets to stay in a familiar, low-stress environment, as well as anesthesia-free dog dental cleaning. The company also provides specialty pet products such as dog birthday cakes, dog ice cream, and custom pet ID tags, further positioning itself as a comprehensive pet care provider.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our team," said the Mobile Pet S'Paw team. "We are passionate about creating a calm and positive experience for every pet we care for. This recognition reflects the trust our clients have placed in us over the years, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional service every day."

Mobile Pet S'Paw's service model is centred on individualized care. Each grooming session is tailored to the pet's specific needs, temperament, and health considerations. By working in a one-on-one environment, the team is able to provide focused attention while building lasting relationships with both pets and their owners. This personalized approach has been a key factor in the company's continued growth and loyal client base.

The company's kennel-free philosophy extends across its services, reinforcing its dedication to minimizing stress and prioritizing pet well-being. Whether through mobile grooming or in-home pet sitting, Mobile Pet S'Paw ensures pets are cared for in environments where they feel safe and comfortable.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner reflects Mobile Pet S'Paw's ongoing dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Peel Region community.

As the pet care industry continues to evolve, Mobile Pet S'Paw remains focused on meeting the changing needs of pet owners by combining convenience with high-quality, compassionate service. The company continues to innovate while staying true to the values that have defined its success.

About Mobile Pet S'Paw

Mobile Pet S'Paw is a Peel Region-based pet service company specializing in mobile pet grooming, kennel-free boarding and pet sitting, and anesthesia-free dog dental cleaning. With over 13 years of experience, the company is committed to providing convenient, high-quality, and stress-free care for pets. In addition to its core services, Mobile Pet S'Paw offers a variety of pet products, including dog birthday cakes, dog ice cream, and custom pet ID tags. Learn more at www.mobilepetspaw.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mobile-pet-spaw-named-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-for-pet-1162398