Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving Wins Consumer Choice Award For Moving Companies in Hamilton & Niagara

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving as the 2026 winner in the Moving Companies category in Hamilton & Niagara. This recognition highlights the company's long-standing commitment to reliable moving services, customer care, and professionalism within the communities it serves.

With more than 40 years of experience in the moving industry, Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving has become one of Canada's most recognized moving companies. Founded on the belief that moving should be handled with care, respect, and professionalism, the company has grown to operate offices across the country while maintaining a strong focus on service and community values.

Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving provides a wide range of services designed to make moving easier for individuals, families, and businesses. From local moves within Hamilton and Niagara to long-distance and cross-country relocations, the company's experienced team manages each step of the process with careful planning and attention to detail. In addition to residential moves, the company also offers office relocations, commercial moving services, specialty item transportation, and secure storage solutions.

The company's success is built on a commitment to strong values that guide every interaction with customers and team members. By prioritizing honesty, reliability, and accountability, Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving has developed a reputation for dependable service and consistent professionalism across Canada. Every move is approached with the understanding that the belongings being transported represent important parts of people's lives and businesses.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our customers and community for their continued support," said the Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving team. "For more than four decades, our goal has been to provide moving services people can trust while supporting the communities where we live and work. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the values that guide everything we do."

Serving thousands of customers each year, the Hamilton and Niagara team continues to play an important role in helping residents and businesses relocate with confidence. Whether assisting a family moving into a new home, supporting a business relocation, or transporting specialty items, the company approaches every project with professionalism and care.

As the demand for reliable moving services continues to grow, Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving remains focused on delivering dependable solutions while maintaining the values that have guided the company for more than 40 years. By combining experienced teams, national resources, and a community-focused approach, the company continues to help Canadians move forward with confidence.

About Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving

Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving is a Canadian professional moving company with more than 40 years of experience in the industry. With offices across the country, the company provides local and long-distance moving services for homes and businesses, as well as commercial relocations, specialty item transport, and storage solutions. Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving helps thousands of customers move each year while maintaining a strong commitment to professionalism, reliability, and community values. For more information, visit www.twosmallmen.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/two-small-men-with-big-hearts-moving-wins-consumer-choice-award-1162399