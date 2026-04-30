OakWood Designers & Builders Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Home Builders in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / OakWood Designers & Builders has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Home Builders category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the company's longstanding reputation for excellence, innovation, and its commitment to delivering high-quality, fully integrated design and construction solutions.

Established in 1956, OakWood Designers & Builders is a fourth-generation, family-owned firm that has become one of Canada's most trusted and respected construction companies. With decades of experience and a deep-rooted presence in the Ottawa community, the company has built a legacy defined by craftsmanship, reliability, and a client-focused approach.

OakWood operates as a full-service Design and Build firm, guiding clients through every stage of the construction process from initial concept and design to final build. This integrated model ensures a seamless experience, with a single team managing all aspects of each project. The company's services include custom homes, renovations and additions, kitchens and custom cabinetry, multi-unit investment properties, and commercial construction projects.

"At OakWood, we are honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award," said the OakWood Designers & Builders team. "For generations, our focus has been on delivering exceptional results while maintaining transparency and trust with our clients. This recognition is a testament to the relationships we have built and the pride we take in every project."

A defining feature of OakWood's success is its structured and transparent process. Clients benefit from clear communication, detailed planning, and upfront pricing, allowing for greater confidence and clarity throughout the project lifecycle. This approach not only minimizes uncertainty but also ensures that projects are completed efficiently and to the highest standards.

The company's commitment to quality craftsmanship is evident in every project it undertakes. By combining traditional building expertise with modern design and construction practices, OakWood consistently delivers spaces that are both functional and visually compelling. Its attention to detail and dedication to excellence have earned the trust of homeowners and businesses alike.

Over the years, OakWood has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of its clients while staying true to its core values. Its ability to adapt, innovate, and maintain a high standard of service has positioned the company as a leader in Ottawa's construction industry.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Each year, businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights OakWood Designers & Builders' strong standing in the Ottawa region and its ongoing commitment to excellence.

As the demand for high-quality, personalized construction services continues to grow, OakWood Designers & Builders remains focused on delivering projects that reflect both the vision and needs of its clients. With a legacy spanning nearly seven decades, the company is well-positioned to continue shaping Ottawa's residential and commercial landscape for years to come.

About OakWood Designers & Builders

OakWood Designers & Builders is a fourth-generation, family-owned Design and Build firm established in 1956. Based in Ottawa, the company specializes in custom homes, renovations and additions, kitchens and custom cabinetry, multi-unit investment properties, and commercial construction. Known for its structured process, transparent pricing, and exceptional craftsmanship, OakWood delivers fully integrated solutions from design to final construction. Learn more at www.oakwood.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oakwood-designers-and-builders-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choic-1162400