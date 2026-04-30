NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: RK Equity Initiates Research Coverage on NOA Lithium

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Matt Fernley from RK Equity Advisors LLC ("RK Equity") has initiated research coverage on the Company. RK Equity has published an initial report on the Company dated April 29, 2026 titled "Market fails to understand NOA's optionality" (the "Report").

The Report can be accessed with the following link: https://link.rkequity.com/noal-report

Please note that any opinions or forecasts regarding the Company made by RK Equity and/or their analysts are theirs alone and neither represent the opinions or forecasts of the Company or its management, nor imply that the Company endorses or approves such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About RK Equity

RK Equity provides strategic advisory & market intelligence services to corporates, investors, and policymakers across lithium battery materials & critical minerals, including research, content creation, and capital-markets engagement. Matt Fernely has spent over 25 years as an equity and commodity analyst. He is currently Partner at RK Equity, he is Founder and Managing Director of Battery Materials Review and has published extensively on Batteries, Battery Materials and the Energy Transition.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rk-equity-initiates-research-coverage-on-noa-lithium-1162463