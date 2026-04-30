West End Windows and Doors Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Windows and Doors in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce West End Windows & Doors as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Windows and Doors category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to quality products, expert installation, and delivering dependable service to homeowners and businesses across the region.

As a local, family-run business, West End Windows & Doors has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality window and door solutions tailored to residential, condominium, and commercial properties. With a focus on both performance and value, the company strives to offer customers durable, well-crafted products at competitive prices without compromising on service.

A key factor that sets West End Windows & Doors apart is its fully in-house team. Unlike many companies in the industry, West End Windows & Doors does not subcontract its work. Every installation is completed by trained and experienced professionals who are part of the company's own team, ensuring consistent quality and accountability across every project.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with high-quality products and a seamless installation experience they can trust," said the West End Windows & Doors team. "By keeping everything in-house and working with Canadian-made products, we are able to maintain the standards and reliability our clients expect."

The company also takes pride in offering products that are made in Canada, supporting local manufacturing while ensuring quality and performance suited to Canadian climates. This commitment not only enhances product reliability but also reinforces the company's dedication to supporting the local economy.

From initial consultation to final installation, West End Windows & Doors emphasizes clear communication and customer satisfaction. The team works closely with each client to understand their needs, recommend suitable solutions, and deliver results that enhance both the appearance and efficiency of their property.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Being named the winner in the Windows and Doors category highlights West End Windows & Doors' strong standing in the Ottawa market and its ongoing commitment to excellence.

As demand for energy-efficient and high-quality window and door solutions continues to grow, West End Windows & Doors remains focused on delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of its clients. This recognition further solidifies the company's position as a trusted provider in the Ottawa region.

About West End Windows & Doors

West End Windows & Doors is a locally owned and family-run company based in Ottawa, Ontario, specializing in the installation of high-quality windows and doors for residential, condominium, and commercial properties. With a fully trained in-house team and no subcontracting, the company is committed to delivering reliable service and consistent workmanship. All products offered are made in Canada, reflecting a dedication to quality and local manufacturing. For more information, visit www.westendwindowsanddoors.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/west-end-windows-and-doors-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-e-1162465