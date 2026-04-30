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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
107 Leser
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Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc. Recognized for Excellence With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to reliability, expertise, and delivering a true one-stop solution for trailer and truck accessory needs.

Serving the Ottawa region since 1995, Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc. has built a reputation as a trusted partner for both individuals and businesses. What sets the company apart is its comprehensive approach, offering everything from trailer sales to installation and ongoing maintenance under one roof. This seamless experience ensures customers can rely on a single, knowledgeable team from start to finish.

"At Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales, we focus on making the process simple and dependable for our customers," said a company representative. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a reflection of the trust we've earned by consistently delivering quality products and reliable service."

The company offers a wide selection of trailers to meet diverse needs, including dump, utility, cargo, horse, livestock, and equipment trailers. In addition, Stittsville provides a full range of truck accessories such as snow plows and salters, helping customers stay prepared for both work and seasonal demands.

A key differentiator is the company's in-house expertise. With licensed mechanics on site, Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales provides MTO safeties, repairs, and professional installations, including hitches, base plates, and fifth wheel systems. This integrated service model ensures quality control, efficiency, and peace of mind for customers who want the job done right the first time.

With two locations now serving the Ottawa area, the company continues to expand its reach while maintaining the personalized service and attention to detail that have defined its business for decades. Whether customers are purchasing a new trailer, upgrading their vehicle, or seeking ongoing maintenance, Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales delivers practical solutions backed by experience and reliability.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the industry and its ongoing commitment to providing dependable, full-service solutions.

About Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc.
Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc. is an Ottawa-based provider of trailer sales, rentals, leasing, and service solutions. Since 1995, the company has offered a full range of trailers, truck accessories, and in-house mechanical services, including MTO safeties, repairs, and installations. With two locations and a focus on convenience, expertise, and reliability, Stittsville serves as a one-stop shop for both personal and commercial needs. For more information, visit www.stittsvilletrailer.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stittsville-trailer-and-auto-sales-inc.-recognized-for-excellenc-1162484

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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