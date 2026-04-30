Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Indian Dining in Austin

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Restaurants - Indian category for Austin. This recognition marks the third consecutive year the restaurant has earned this distinction, following previous wins in 2024 and 2025, further solidifying its reputation as a leading destination for authentic Indian cuisine in the region.

Established in 2018, Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar is a family-owned restaurant serving the Austin area from its Round Rock location. Known for its rich flavours, diverse menu, and welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant has quickly become a favourite among locals and visitors seeking high-quality Indian dining.

Rock 'N' Grill offers a wide range of traditional and regional Indian dishes, prepared using authentic techniques and ingredients. The restaurant is especially well known for its biryanis, mandi, tikka masala, butter masala, and flavourful curries. Guests can also enjoy tandoor appetizers, freshly baked naans, and a variety of South Indian specialties, creating a well-rounded and authentic dining experience.

"Our goal has always been to serve authentic Indian food that brings people together and creates a memorable dining experience," said the Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar team. "Winning this award for three consecutive years is an incredible honour and a reflection of the support we have received from our community."

What sets Rock 'N' Grill apart is its commitment to authenticity and consistency. Each dish is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring flavours remain true to traditional recipes while delivering the quality that customers have come to expect. This dedication extends beyond the kitchen, with a strong focus on friendly service and a welcoming dining environment.

Over the years, the restaurant has received multiple local accolades recognizing it as one of the best Indian dining destinations in the Austin area. Its continued recognition through the Consumer Choice Award highlights its strong reputation for quality, service, and customer satisfaction.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Being named the winner in the Restaurants - Indian category for three consecutive years reflects Rock 'N' Grill's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences.

As the Austin dining scene continues to grow, Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar remains dedicated to maintaining its high standards while introducing guests to the rich and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine. This recognition reinforces the restaurant's position as a trusted and celebrated culinary destination in the community.

About Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar

Rock 'N' Grill Authentic Indian Cuisine & Bar is a family-owned Indian restaurant established in 2018 in Round Rock, Texas. Known for its authentic flavours and diverse menu, the restaurant offers a wide range of traditional Indian dishes, including biryanis, curries, tandoori specialties, fresh naans, and South Indian cuisine. With a focus on quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction, Rock 'N' Grill continues to be a top choice for Indian dining in the Austin area. For more information, visit www.rockngrillusa.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rock-n-grill-authentic-indian-cuisine-and-bar-wins-2026-consumer-1162485