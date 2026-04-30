M&M Heating and Cooling LLC Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that M&M Heating and Cooling LLC has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Air Conditioning And Heating Contractor category for Toledo. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing reputation for reliable service, technical expertise, and customer satisfaction across Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan.

Founded in 1980 by brothers Mark and Mike Janowiecki, M&M Heating and Cooling has built its legacy as a trusted, family-owned HVAC contractor. In 2018, brothers Ken and Craig Gabel took ownership, bringing more than 60 years of combined HVAC and sheet metal experience while continuing the company's commitment to quality workmanship and competitive pricing.

"At M&M Heating and Cooling, our focus has always been on delivering dependable service and solutions our customers can trust," said the M&M Heating and Cooling LLC team.

Based in Toledo, M&M provides residential and commercial HVAC solutions tailored to each customer's needs. The company specializes in Trane air conditioner installations, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, 24/7 emergency repairs, and custom ductwork fabrication. Being one of the leading Trane dealers in Toledo has positioned M&M as a go to provider in the region

With increasing demand for energy efficiency and system reliability, M&M Heating and Cooling continues to help customers make informed decisions about their heating and cooling systems. From new installations to urgent repairs, the team delivers practical solutions designed for long-term performance and cost-effectiveness.

Serving Toledo, Perrysburg, Maumee, and surrounding communities, the company remains committed to providing responsive service and dependable results. Its continued recognition, including being named a Consumer Choice Award winner, highlights its leadership in the HVAC industry and its dedication to customer care.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. M&M Heating and Cooling LLC's selection as the 2026 winner reinforces its position as a trusted provider of HVAC services in the Toledo market.

About M&M Heating and Cooling LLC

M&M Heating and Cooling LLC is a family-owned HVAC contractor based in Toledo, Ohio, serving Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. Since 1980, the company has provided residential and commercial heating and cooling solutions, including installations, repairs, and custom ductwork. Known for its expertise, reliability, and customer-focused approach, M&M delivers energy-efficient systems and dependable service tailored to each client's needs. For more information, visit www.mandmheating.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mandm-heating-and-cooling-llc-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-in-1162489