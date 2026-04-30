Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&M Heating and Cooling LLC Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that M&M Heating and Cooling LLC has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Air Conditioning And Heating Contractor category for Toledo. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing reputation for reliable service, technical expertise, and customer satisfaction across Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan.

Founded in 1980 by brothers Mark and Mike Janowiecki, M&M Heating and Cooling has built its legacy as a trusted, family-owned HVAC contractor. In 2018, brothers Ken and Craig Gabel took ownership, bringing more than 60 years of combined HVAC and sheet metal experience while continuing the company's commitment to quality workmanship and competitive pricing.

"At M&M Heating and Cooling, our focus has always been on delivering dependable service and solutions our customers can trust," said the M&M Heating and Cooling LLC team.

Based in Toledo, M&M provides residential and commercial HVAC solutions tailored to each customer's needs. The company specializes in Trane air conditioner installations, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, 24/7 emergency repairs, and custom ductwork fabrication. Being one of the leading Trane dealers in Toledo has positioned M&M as a go to provider in the region

With increasing demand for energy efficiency and system reliability, M&M Heating and Cooling continues to help customers make informed decisions about their heating and cooling systems. From new installations to urgent repairs, the team delivers practical solutions designed for long-term performance and cost-effectiveness.

Serving Toledo, Perrysburg, Maumee, and surrounding communities, the company remains committed to providing responsive service and dependable results. Its continued recognition, including being named a Consumer Choice Award winner, highlights its leadership in the HVAC industry and its dedication to customer care.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. M&M Heating and Cooling LLC's selection as the 2026 winner reinforces its position as a trusted provider of HVAC services in the Toledo market.

About M&M Heating and Cooling LLC
M&M Heating and Cooling LLC is a family-owned HVAC contractor based in Toledo, Ohio, serving Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. Since 1980, the company has provided residential and commercial heating and cooling solutions, including installations, repairs, and custom ductwork. Known for its expertise, reliability, and customer-focused approach, M&M delivers energy-efficient systems and dependable service tailored to each client's needs. For more information, visit www.mandmheating.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mandm-heating-and-cooling-llc-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-in-1162489

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.