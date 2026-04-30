Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces it will participate in the Market Movers Investor Summit hosted by The Money Channel on May 4 and 5, 2026 in New York City.

The summit will include investor presentations, one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities with institutional investors, family offices, accredited investors and other market participants. INEO management will meet with investors to discuss the Company's recent progress, commercial opportunities and broader strategy.

INEO is participating in the summit as part of its ongoing investor relations activities and at a time when the Company has recently expanded production capacity, built its order base and continues to advance customer and partner opportunities.

"Participating in The Money Channel conference in New York gives us an opportunity to meet directly with investors and continue building awareness of INEO's business and recent progress," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We believe the Company is entering an important stage as recent operational progress begins to support a broader set of commercial opportunities."

Investors or other interested parties who would like to arrange a meeting with INEO management in connection with the conference may contact the Company directly at the contact information set out below or through the Market Movers Investor Summit website.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital media displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same operational footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295098

Source: The Money Channel NYC