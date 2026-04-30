Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, announced the findings of its fourth annual Utility of the Future Survey. Fielded in February and March 2026, the survey is one of the first ever to focus exclusively on the priorities, challenges and levels of preparedness of public power utilities and electric cooperatives. The study includes responses from 109 public power and electric cooperative professionals across North America, seeking to better understand how well positioned they are to navigate external pressures and modernize their distribution grids.

Results from this year's survey reveal that many of these kinds of utilities feel the pressure of needing to invest more in grid modernization while remaining mindful of long-term costs and maintaining affordable rates for their customers. Nevertheless, the report shows that a data-centric approach to grid modernization, one that includes interoperable data, remains a high priority for the vast majority of utilities, and a fair amount of work remains to be done. Key data points from the survey include:

86% of those surveyed said grid modernization is a high or mid-level priority in 2026, but only 9% said they feel extremely prepared to modernize their grids in 2026.

65% of those surveyed said they are extremely or somewhat concerned with grid data management, but only 7% said they feel extremely prepared to address this challenge.

78% of those surveyed said grid data interoperability across multiple devices, systems and vendors is important.

In addition, the study found that the top four external trends public power and cooperative utilities are most concerned about in 2026 are:

Extreme weather events

Grid data management

Cybersecurity threats

Staffing challenges

The top four priorities highlighted by respondents for 2026 included:

Financial stability and affordability

Reliability and resilience

Modernizing aging infrastructure

Meeting customer needs and expectations

"With so many competing challenges and priorities, many public power utilities and electric cooperatives feel the need to control costs while upgrading infrastructure," said Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus. "Taking a data-centric approach to grid modernization, one that delivers the right insights from the right device to the right application, no matter where the underlying data originates, is critical. Only then can utilities find the most cost-effective, lowest-risk path to grid modernization in a way that works for them. Tantalus is grateful to everyone who contributed to this survey and helped bring these insights to light."

The full results of the study will be presented at this year's Tantalus Users Conference (TUC) from May 12th to 14th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about how Tantalus helps utilities modernize the grid by harnessing the power of data, visit our website at www.tantalus.com or contact us at tantalusinfo@tantalus.com. To access the full survey results, click here.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX:GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at https://www.tantalus.com/

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, utilities' need, priorities and preparedness for grid modernization and the level of transformation required, the ability of Tantalus's solutions to help utilities find their most cost-effective and lowest-risk path to grid modernization, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295088

Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.