The system features AI-driven energy management, 10,000-cycle battery life, and scalable expansion up to 126 kWh.From ESS News Chinese battery solutions maker Anker Solix has launched an all-in-one home energy storage solution for residential applications. The all-in-one design integrates inverter, storage and wiring into a unified structure, including screwless terminals and an adjustable base. The manufacturer claims installation efficiency improvements of up to 80%, with commissioning possible in around five minutes. Dubbed Anker Solix XE, the new product combines a 7 kWh usable capacity with ...

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